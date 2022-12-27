UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Dialysis Unit In KTH

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Minister inaugurates dialysis unit in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Slaeem Jhargra Tuesday inaugurated the dialysis unit and daycare centre in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MNA, Sher Ali Arbab and MPA, Pir Fida and elders.

Addressing the ceremony, the health minister said that various reform initiatives have been taken to improve the healthcare system in hospitals despite financial constraints. He said that the government is tirelessly working to improve the healthcare delivery system in all major and minor health facilities of the province.

Appreciating the efforts of the board of Governors, Taimur Jhagra said that KTH is the first hospital that was awarded ISO 9001: 2015 certification and given the status of a Medical Teaching Institute aiming for better performance.

It is worth mentioning that the 25-bed dialysis unit is equipped with cardiac monitors, ventilators and centralized oxygen supply system and was completed in eight months period with an estimated cost of Rs. 7.5 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

