Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Monday expressed heartfelt condolence to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the tragic helicopter crash in which

President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and several other esteemed officials and bodyguards were lost their lives.

On behalf of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari extended his deepest sympathies and words of consolation to the people of Iran, the families of the deceased, the Iranian government, and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

He acknowledged the significant loss of President Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and their accompanying persons, emphasizing it as a significant loss not only for Iran but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Chairman Laghari highlighted that President Raisi and Foreign Minister were the distinguished leaders whose contributions to their country and dedication to public service will always be remembered.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran during this difficult time," said Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari. May Allah grant patience and strength to the bereaved families, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace.