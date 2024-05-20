National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Tuesday to pay respects to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries who passed away in a helicopter crash.

"In an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan with the government and people of Iran on the sad demise of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries, the prime minister has declared Tuesday, May 21, as a day of national mourning in Pakistan," the Cabinet Division notified on Monday.

The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country on Tuesday.