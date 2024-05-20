Open Menu

National Day Of Mourning On Tuesday To Pay Respects To President Raisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Tuesday to pay respects to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries who passed away in a helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of national mourning in Pakistan on Tuesday to pay respects to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries who passed away in a helicopter crash.

"In an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan with the government and people of Iran on the sad demise of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and other dignitaries, the prime minister has declared Tuesday, May 21, as a day of national mourning in Pakistan," the Cabinet Division notified on Monday.

The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Iran May Government Cabinet Sad Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

3 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerne ..

PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions

3 minutes ago
 Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Paki ..

Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards four year punishment in drug case

Court awards four year punishment in drug case

3 minutes ago
 Governor House be made public house; resolution of ..

Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective ..

3 minutes ago
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology ..

Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities

3 minutes ago
 Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

18 minutes ago
 Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on reque ..

Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP

18 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss ..

Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders

17 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

25 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan