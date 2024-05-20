Death Anniversary Of A. Hameed Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Death anniversary of famous music director A. Hameed was observed on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Death anniversary of famous music director A. Hameed was observed on Monday.
Born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist.
He later migrated to Pakistan and composed music for movies including Anjaam, Saheli, Bharosa and many others.
His music for films Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.
He was presented Nigar Award for best music director for film Dosti in 1971.
A. Hameed passed away on May 20, 1991 in Rawalpindi.
