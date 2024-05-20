Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of A. Hameed Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of famous music director A. Hameed was observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Death anniversary of famous music director A. Hameed was observed on Monday.

Born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist.

He later migrated to Pakistan and composed music for movies including Anjaam, Saheli, Bharosa and many others.

His music for films Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition.

He was presented Nigar Award for best music director for film Dosti in 1971.

A. Hameed passed away on May 20, 1991 in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music Amritsar Rawalpindi May Best

Recent Stories

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

7 minutes ago
 Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Ira ..

Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

8 minutes ago
 KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversia ..

Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024

16 minutes ago
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures r ..

Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

26 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

26 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

26 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

38 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan