PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In view of the threat of heat wave, the PDMA Punjab has issued guidelines to the concerned institutions.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia instructed the district administration to be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. During May 21 to 27, severe heat is expected in Punjab.

Irfan Ali Kathia further said that there is a risk of severe heat wave in the major cities of Punjab and especially the districts of South Punjab. In view of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, protective measures are being taken to prevent heat wave, he said and added that DCs have been instructed to ensure heat wave prevention facilities at public places. The district administration has also been directed to conduct public awareness campaigns through helpline numbers and announcements in mosques.

DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that through print, electronic and social media, citizens should be made aware of the dangers of heatwave, adding that farmers should be informed about the effects of heatwave on crops. Make citizens aware about heatwave through banners at bus stands and railway stations.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia also issued instructions to keep veterinary care centers operational 24 hours a day.

Ensure clean water supply at animal market locations.

The PDMA Punjab has directed the Health department to cancel leaves of doctors and paramedical staff. Health department should set up heatwave counters in hospitals. Availability of medicines should be ensured for the first aid of people affected by heatwave. Instructions were also issued to set up mobile health units at public places and medical campuses on a permanent basis.

The education department has been instructed to install heat wave prevention flexes at the entry points of schools. Along with reduction in school timings, the PDMA Punjab also instructed to give holidays to children up to the age of 5 years. Avoid unnecessary travel during urban heat waves. Keep your head covered in the sun and drink plenty of water. The PDMA guidelines further said that children should take special care of the elderly and the sick. People suffering from heart disease should be careful not to go out in the sun. Citizens are requested to wear light colored clothes. Heat wave damage can be prevented by taking precautionary measures.