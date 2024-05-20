Open Menu

Health Minister Visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology Dept, Reviews Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a detailed visit to the Oncology Department of Mayo Hospital, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a detailed visit to the Oncology Department of Mayo Hospital, here on Monday.

The minister inspected the radiation machine, chemotherapy center and other medical facilities in the oncology department. He met cancer patients admitted there and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements.

Head of Department Prof Abbas Khokhar informed the minister about the details of medical facilities provided to cancer patients.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that thousands of cancer patients will be able to benefit from the restoration of radiation facilities at Mayo Hospital. Facilitation is being created for cancer patients. The patients expressed their satisfaction with the facilities in the oncology department, he added and congratulated the administration on the resumption of radiation in the oncology department of the hospital.

CEO Prof. Ahsan Nauman, COO Prof. Faisal Masood, HOD Prof. Abbas Khokhar and other faculty members were present.

Related Topics

Education Visit Cancer From

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death

3 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerne ..

PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions

3 minutes ago
 Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Paki ..

Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders e ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Court awards four year punishment in drug case

Court awards four year punishment in drug case

3 minutes ago
 Governor House be made public house; resolution of ..

Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective ..

3 minutes ago
National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respect ..

National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi

3 minutes ago
 Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

18 minutes ago
 Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on reque ..

Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP

18 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss ..

Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders

17 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

25 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan