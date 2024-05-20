Health Minister Visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology Dept, Reviews Facilities
Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a detailed visit to the Oncology Department of Mayo Hospital, here on Monday
The minister inspected the radiation machine, chemotherapy center and other medical facilities in the oncology department. He met cancer patients admitted there and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements.
Head of Department Prof Abbas Khokhar informed the minister about the details of medical facilities provided to cancer patients.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that thousands of cancer patients will be able to benefit from the restoration of radiation facilities at Mayo Hospital. Facilitation is being created for cancer patients. The patients expressed their satisfaction with the facilities in the oncology department, he added and congratulated the administration on the resumption of radiation in the oncology department of the hospital.
CEO Prof. Ahsan Nauman, COO Prof. Faisal Masood, HOD Prof. Abbas Khokhar and other faculty members were present.
