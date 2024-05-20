Annual Urs Of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal On May 25
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The three-day celebrations of 156th annual urs of renowned Sufi poet Faqir Qadir Bux Bedal will begin on May 25, at Rohri, district Sukkur
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The three-day celebrations of 156th annual urs of renowned Sufi poet Faqir Qadir Bux Bedal will begin on May 25, at Rohri, district Sukkur.
Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Commissioner Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo would jointly inaugurate the festival by laying floral wreath on the mazar.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo said while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements of the annual urs celebration, that Sufi saint Qadir Bux Bedal taught the lesson of love and brotherhood.
Local public holiday has declared on Saturday May 25 on account of the annual urs.
Mushira and Adbi Conference would also be held on the last day of the urs.
Recent Stories
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP8 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders7 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed14 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily14 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek16 minutes ago
-
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 202424 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi34 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death34 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar34 minutes ago