Minister Inaugurates Water Supply Scheme

Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Minister inaugurates water supply scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal while inaugurating the water supply scheme for Satellite Town Mirpur Khas and adjoining areas said that another promise made to the people has been fulfilled.

The project will cost about Rs 80 million. Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the project will provide clean water to Satellite Town and its adjoining areas including Bhan Singhabad, Locosatellite Town, Memon Para, Rewa Chandgarden, Loco, Merwah Bus Stand, Phatak and Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal further said that with the completion of the project, through 24 inch water supply line from West Jamrao to Union Council No.

1 to 4 has been completed while some areas of Union Council 8 including Mir Colony, Yasin Ghauri Goth, Rahim Nagar, and Rafsar Town would also get the water.

He said that Phase 1 of the Mirpur Khas city-wide drainage project has been completed while the development work of the second phase has also been started.

The provincial minister said that work on more development projects for Mirpur Khas city would be started this year.

He also appealed to the people to fully follow the COVID-19 SOPs announced by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus .

