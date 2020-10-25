UrduPoint.com
Minister Inspects Functioning Of Sahulat Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister inspects functioning of Sahulat Bazaar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Special education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Sunday visited the Sahulat Bazaars, established in four tehsils of the district -- Sambrial, Daska, Pasrur and Sialkot.

He checked the prices, rates and quality of fruits, vegetables and daily-use commodities there. He inspected stalls and checked the prices and quality of essential items including flour and sugar.

The minister said that the government was making hectic efforts to control the price hikes for providing maximum financial relief to the local people by ensuring sale of daily-use commodities on subsidized rates at the Sahulat bazaars.

He said that the government had decided to take strict action against hoarders. He said that special cleaning arrangements had also been made at the Sahulat bazaars.

Assistant commissioners and local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Chaudhry Ilyas were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

