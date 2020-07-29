Minister inspects land for Cadet College, work on Haripur Model School

Provincial Education Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the remaining 30% work on Haripur Model School at the earliest besides presenting a reviewed PC-1 of boundary wall around all 114 kanal of school, playground, teachers and students hostel and residence for the principal to the provincial government for approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Education Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the authorities concerned to complete the remaining 30% work on Haripur Model School at the earliest besides presenting a reviewed PC-1 of boundary wall around all 114 kanal of school, playground, teachers and students hostel and residence for the principal to the provincial government for approval.

He issued these directives while inspecting ongoing work on Haripur Model School and land for proposed cadet college at Dokhan Road, Kabal Mirpur, in Haripur the other day.

The Minister was briefed in detail about work carried out so far on these projects and issues being faced during its execution. Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education KP, Nadim Aslam Chaudhry and officials from C&W and Revenue were present at the occasion.

The Minister was told that on pattern of Abbottabad Public School a state-of-the-art education facility in shape of Haripur Model School was being provided to the Haripur. The project costing Rs246.853m was started in 2018 that would be completed in next June.

The Minister said people really needed this educational facility and any hindrance obstructing its in time completion should be removed well in time. Shortage of funds should not cause a delay in its quality completion and cutback of boundary wall. The provincial government, he said will provide resources for this project for its completion according to the approved design.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inspected suitable lands for approved cadet college for Haripur in Kabal Mirpur at Dokhan Road and Moaza Siriyal Bajwala, Lora Road and discussed feasibility options with officials concerned. The officials of Revenue Department apprised the Minister and Secretary regarding availability of land.

The Minister directed the Revenue Department to work on war footing for acquiring suitable land for cadet college project so that work on this important project could be started. He said construction of cadet college in the area was a long-standing demand of the area people and the government of PTI will fulfill this demand during its incumbent tenure.