Minister lauds Sialkot business community for completing mega projects on self help basis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Punjab Muhammad Rizwan said on Saturday that business community of Sialkot had set an example of excellence by completing several mega projects on self-help basis in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants after inaugurating the first Modern Biological (Industrial) Wastewater Treatment Plant here at Leather Field Group of Companies, Wazirabad Road.

The Minister said that Leather Field Group of Industries had set a good example and other industries to start similar projects to save environment by setting up a biological (industrial) Wastewater Treatment Plant. He said that every member of the society had to play his role for the eradication of pollution.

"We all have to work together for the better environment and ensure a healthy environment for future generations", he said, adding that there was a threat of severe shortage of clean drinking water in the near future.

"If we do not stop wasting of water then the whole country will look like "Thar" with the decrease of water resources", he added.

He congratulated the management of Leather Field for installing an environmentally friendly Modern Wastewater Treatment plant.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that other industries would have to play their role like the initiative taken by Leather Field Group.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Deputy Director Environment Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Chairman Leather Field Group of Companies Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Qaiser Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Hayat, Agha Bilal Haider, Sheikh Naveed,Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Malik Ashraf, Liaquat Ali Shah, Aftab Nagra, Raza Munir, Arif Soni, NaeemAnwar and Zulfiqar Bhatti and a large number of local industrialists attended the ceremony.