Minister pledges to resolve EOBI related issues of KP industrialists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday pledged to resolve problems of industrialists related to Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and others.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken over harassment of the business community and the non-cooperative and unsupportive attitude of the EOBI and other institutions concerned.

The minister said this while addressing a meeting with KP businessmen and industrialists held in his office in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The minister said regular complaints of EOBI staff's ill-attitude from all regions are on the notice. He said stern action would be initiated.

President IAP Malik Imran Ishaq, Group leader Ghazanfar Bilour, Executive members IAP Malik Niaz Ahmed and Faisal Afzal and member IAP Hassan Zahideen participated in the meeting.

Former Governor KPK Engr. Shaukat Ullah; chairperson and officials of EOBI also attended the meeting.

The minister asked the EOBI chairperson to guide and enhance staff public dealing capacity.

Turi emphasized that the supportive and cooperative role of EOBI with employers is a dire need of the hour.

Shaukatullah said KP is our province wherein industrialization is in dire need of the hour. He assured the industrialists' issues would be resolved on priority grounds.

Ex-governor KP said he always stands with businessmen and will continue to support and cooperate with them.

Malik Imran Ishaq on the occasion apprised the federal minister regarding industrialists' issues relating to EOBI in an elaborated and well-informed manner.

The IAP president during the meeting established a stance that due to varying rate of contribution (Rs 300 ; 700; 1200; 1500) collected from different parts of country and an evident deadlock of stakeholders and EOBI, the decisions of Lahore High court and Apex court must prevail and respected to maintain and ensure spirit of the law.

Participants on the occasion said that non-cooperative and authoritative behaviour which harasses and ridicules businessmen and industry is unacceptable and condemnable.

Ghazanfar Bilour, the group leader on the occasion thanked the federal minister Sajid Turi and ex-Governor KP, Shaukatullah for their keen interest in resolving issues of manufacturers, especially pertaining to EOBI.

Bilour, who was also former president of FPCCI, said that industrialists have faced great hardships under the prevailing circumstances. He added Letter of Credits (LCs) are not opening, which has caused shortage of raw material for industries throughout the country.

On the other hand, Ghazanfar demanded a special incentive package to revive businesses, industries and the national economy on sound footing.

Earlier, the IAP president Malik Imran Ishaq apprised the federal minister regarding industrialists issues with facts and figures.

The meeting decided to form a committee to identify and highlight instances of institutional harassment.