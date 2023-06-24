Open Menu

Minister Promises Angiography Machines For Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr.Javed Akram has said that angiography machine will be provided at Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMH) on priority basis.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the hospital late at night.He said that DHQ Hospital administration has been instructed to keep air conditioners functional in wards and to provide medicines to patients from the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Dr.

Abdul Sattar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching (AIMH) Hospital Dr. Ilyas, Deputy Director Public Relations Syed Hamad Raza Bukhari were also present.

Dr. Javed Akram made a detailed visit to the emergency and cardiology centers and also examined the patients under treatment.

He said that he took immediate notice of the breakdown of some air conditioners and monitors in the wards and directed that the AC and medical equipment should be repaired immediately.

