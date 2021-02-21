Minister reopens four R.O plants after repairing work

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday re-opened four Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants after repairing work including at Maripur Road, Peoples Stadium, Grid Station and Chakiwara.

The initial capacity of the R.O plants is 200,000 gallon per day which will be enhanced to one million gallon per day up to June in three phases, said a statement.

PPP MPA Shazia Sanghar, PPP South President Khalil, MD Water and Sewerage board Asadullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that under the vision of PPP Chairman, the Journey of development was continued throughout the province and added that PPP Chairman has issued special directives for completion of development projects of lyari town including resolving issue of clean drinking water supply.

He added that Asif Ali Zardari has given gift to people of lyari by launching network R.O plants during his tenure but unfortunately these were closed due technical faults.

He added that the Chairman PPP has directed Chief Minister Sindh to make operational the closed R.O plants. We have full our promise and today made operational 4 R.O plants and added that R.O Plants in Nani goth, Mawachh goth and 500 quarters in Keamari Town are also started on Sunday.

He said that within 3 weeks large R.O plants including Trans lyari and Ahmed Shah Bukhari would also be started so that issue of clean drinking water of the area could be resolved.

Similarly, the Minister maintained that repair work on the Nasir Hotel, Younisabad, Baba Bhit Island and Keamari creeks R.O plants was also started and soon start providing water to the people of area.

He said that infrastructure of lyari is being improved along with overhauling of sewerage and drainage system so that road network could remain intact for long.' Development work of Bhittai Road has also been started. After the completion of infrastructure, the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself will inaugurate them and announce more development schemes for the lyari as the area always remained in the priorities of PPP Chairman.

Sindh Government, he said after the Lyari University and Medical College, now working to establish engineering university in the area. He said that health, education, sports and infrastructure development of lyari was focus of PPP's Sindh Government. He appealed to the lyariites to give ownership to R.O Plants adding that it belonged to you and responsibility lies on every one to protect these valuable projects.