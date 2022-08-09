UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Security Arrangements

Published August 09, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema inspected the routes of main procession of Ashura and also reviewed administrative measures here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed and RPO Azher Akram accompanied the minister.

The minister also met members of peace committee and traders.

He inquired about administrative and security matters from the organizers of Muharram processions.

Talking to the media on the occasion, provincial minister said that cleanliness had been ensured at mourning procession routes and appropriate lighting had also been arranged there.

He said that more CCTV cameras had been installed for the security of mourning processions and Majalis while more than 2500 police officials were deputed for the10th Muharram procession.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

