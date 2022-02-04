Minister reviews sewerage project in PP 160

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed on Friday visited the under construction sewerage project in PP 160, Badar Block Allama Iqbal Town and reviewed the work in progress.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Director Usman Babar, PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Mehr Ramzan and Javed Humayun were also present.

On the occasion, Director WASA gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the ongoing work on sewerage project.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed directed the WASA officials to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said that the sewerage project in Badar Block would cost Rs 50 million and the sewerage issues of the areas would be resolved after its completion.

He also listened to the problems of the people of the area and issued immediate instructions for resolving the issues related to WASA. He said that the solution of the problems of the people of PP-160 was my top priority, adding that work was underway on a number of public welfare projects in the constituency. He said that in union council (UC) 212, development projects worth Rs 80 million were under way.

He said that work has also been started on Sui gas pipeline project in UC 88 at Ganj Bakhsh Road Ichhra, adding that the project would cost Rs 100 million and the installation of this pipeline would provide Sui gas facility to the residents of Ichhra, Union Parks, Kamboh Colony, Ganj Bakhsh Road and areas adjoining Shah Jamal Road.