Minister Seeks Report On Retrieved State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:54 PM

Provincial Minister for Housing and Chairman Punjab Housing and Town Planing Agency (PHATA) Malik Asad Khokhar has directed the authorities concerned to retrieve government land from qabza mafia and to submit a detailed report to him in this regard

Presiding over a meeting of PHATA here on Friday, he said that no one would be allowed to do any illegal thing and approval of the governing body PHATA would be pre-requisite for every work.

The minister ordered for constituting a special committee and presenting proposals for speedy implementation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. He asked for bringing back PHATA officers working in other departments on deputation basis.

Asad Khokhar ordered conducting audit of all government lands, made available to PHATA and to prepare a comprehensive list of litigation on such government lands.

During the meeting, PHATA approved the prices of houses in Garden Housing Colony Gujranwala. Fully constructed 3-marla houses would be made available to people for Rs 2.1m to 2.3m, while prices of Akbar Housing Colony in Attock was fixed at Rs 3.3m and apartment price would be Rs 2.7m.

The meeting also approved PC-1 of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Tehsil Pattoki and development work of the project would be completed with Rs 320 million.

