UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges People To Extend Support To Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Minister urges people to extend support to flood victims

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar said on Monday that the nation was standing with the flood victims and called upon people, especially the affluent, to donate for the victims' help

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar said on Monday that the nation was standing with the flood victims and called upon people, especially the affluent, to donate for the victims' help.

Expressing heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in floods, he appealed to all segments of society beyond their political and religious status to extend full support to the flood victims with an open heart.

Talking to Vice-Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency Sheikh Shahid Javed here, he said heavy rains and flash flood badly affected life in Sindh and Balochistan provinces and people in these areas needed help from all segments of society in the form of food items, medicines and shelter.

He said the Punjab government was mobilising all-out resources to provide basic facilities including education, health, clean drinking water and sewerage system in all parts of the province. Construction of roads, schools, parks, and streets are among priorities of the Punjab government, he added.

Vice-chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said that steps had been taken on a war footing for drainage of rainwater. He said WASA staff were vigilant to cope with any situation in the ongoing rainy spell. He said that new sewerage lines were being laid down in most of the city areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water All From Rains

Recent Stories

Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Intention to Strengthen A ..

Putin, Pashinyan Confirm Intention to Strengthen Allied Ties - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Asylum Applications Jump 90% in EU in 2022 - Repor ..

Asylum Applications Jump 90% in EU in 2022 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 KP Forest department announces contribution in CM' ..

KP Forest department announces contribution in CM's Fund for relief, rehabilitat ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% ..

Russia's Non-Energy Exports May Fall by About 17% This Year - Official

5 minutes ago
 US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits ..

US Government to Stop Free COVID-19 Home Test Kits - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 abo ..

Fire extinguished on ferry off Sweden with 300 aboard

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.