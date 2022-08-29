Minister urges people to extend support to flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar said on Monday that the nation was standing with the flood victims and called upon people, especially the affluent, to donate for the victims' help.

Expressing heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in floods, he appealed to all segments of society beyond their political and religious status to extend full support to the flood victims with an open heart.

Talking to Vice-Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency Sheikh Shahid Javed here, he said heavy rains and flash flood badly affected life in Sindh and Balochistan provinces and people in these areas needed help from all segments of society in the form of food items, medicines and shelter.

He said the Punjab government was mobilising all-out resources to provide basic facilities including education, health, clean drinking water and sewerage system in all parts of the province. Construction of roads, schools, parks, and streets are among priorities of the Punjab government, he added.

Vice-chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said that steps had been taken on a war footing for drainage of rainwater. He said WASA staff were vigilant to cope with any situation in the ongoing rainy spell. He said that new sewerage lines were being laid down in most of the city areas.