UrduPoint.com

Minister Visits "Bachat Bazaar", Reviews Prices Of Essential Items

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Minister visits "Bachat Bazaar", reviews prices of essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited Bachat Bazaar established in Qasimabad Taluka on Tuesday and checked prices of the food items.

On the directions of PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sayed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Shoro reviewed different stalls set up in the Bazaar to provide relief to common men.

He asked the management of the Bachat Bazaar to ensure the provision of food and essential items to the people at cheap rates as compared to the open market.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Municipal Committee Administrator Hatim Mallah, CMO and other officers were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Qasimabad Shakeel Murad Ali Shah Market Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

2 minutes ago
 FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

32 minutes ago
 ‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election ..

‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election case,’ remarks CJP Bandial

32 minutes ago
 ‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.