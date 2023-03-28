Minister visits "Bachat Bazaar", reviews prices of essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited Bachat Bazaar established in Qasimabad Taluka on Tuesday and checked prices of the food items.

On the directions of PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sayed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Shoro reviewed different stalls set up in the Bazaar to provide relief to common men.

He asked the management of the Bachat Bazaar to ensure the provision of food and essential items to the people at cheap rates as compared to the open market.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Municipal Committee Administrator Hatim Mallah, CMO and other officers were also present at the occasion.