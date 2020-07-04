Minister visits KTH, lauds staff efforts regarding COVID-19 elimination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday visited Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to the commemorate 100 days of Nation's Resolve during COVID-19 and lauded the efforts of all hospital staff in this regard.

He was also accompanied by MPA Pir Fida and DGHS Dr Niaz Muhammad.

The reason of the visit was to thank all the hospital staff for their relentless efforts and dedication in fighting the COVID-19. He said we salute every one of you who played and are playing their role in the pandemic.

Minister for Health said that from the director till class 4 everyone was playing their part and without them, the recovery and fighting pandemic which came after 120 years was not possible for the government.

He said that fighting pandemic without such dedicated staff was not possible and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was very lucky to have such staff who got infected in the line of duty and got back on their feet and worked again to fight the pandemic.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra specially thanked the nonclinical staff who was working day and night to make things possible for the clinical staff.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan and team KTH welcomed the Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra.

The team KTH thanked Minister for Health and his whole department for their continuous help and support.