Ministers, MPs meet CM Buzdar, discuss issues of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Two Punjab minister and various parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Those meeting the CM were: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Energy Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, MNA, and MPAs Mahindar Pal Singh, Saleem Akhtar and Ghulam Ali Asghar.

The CM reiterated his resolve to continue consultations with the parliamentarians for timely solution to people-related problems and promised to give importance to their proposals, adding that feasible suggestions would be implemented. A mechanism had been devised to monitor development projects at every level to get positive results, he added.

The CM said that timely completion of development schemes was important to facilitate citizens and the sustained monitoring would ensure efficiency and transparency. The menace of corruption, in development projects, was a thing of the past and no one would be allowed any wrongdoing now because development schemes were executed through hard-earned money of people, he continued. "I am personally monitoring different development projects by conducting regular field visits and a vigilant eye is kept on every development scheme," he said. Usman Buzdar said that no one would be allowed to misappropriate funds.

The chief minister announced provision of facilities to people at their doorsteps by upgrading healthcare and educational facilities.

Regrettably, money was wasted on exhibitory projects in the past while neglecting the actual demands and priorities of people, he said. The incumbent government has ended that wrong tradition and the negative tactics of influencing people through political jugglery were also done away with. Similarly, the era of the lip-service was over and the government practically performs. Those who keep pending official instructions have no right to stay on their posts, he said. No vindictive action has been initiated against anyone in the province nor would be done in future, he added.

The CM said that the minority empowerment package of Punjab was a worth-following example for other provinces, adding that resources have been provided for repair and maintenance of temples, churches and gurdwaras of the minority communities. Similarly, necessary facilities were being ensured at the religious places of minority communities in the province, he added. Along with it, the PTI government was correcting the mistakes of the past as the country has deviated from its destination due to the wrong policies of the past rulers. There was no room for any wrongdoer in Punjab as a country lagged due to corruption, he added. The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a new example has been set by introducing meaningful reforms in a short period of time, added the CM.