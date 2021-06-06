PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched two major projects for Swat including a universal service for people living in remote areas of Swat at a cost of over Rs. 78 million.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said, the first project is to provide high speed broadband services while under the Pakistan Software Export board a state-of-the-art software technology park will be set up at Mingora on 22,000 square feet. According to the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, he said, Swat district is famous for its historical civilization and its beautiful valleys, rivers and mountains which make it a tourist's paradise, related to technology to connect this beautiful region to the digital world.

Equipped with all facilities, this dream is being realized today as Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is going to provide high speed broadband services at a cost of Rs. 78 million by connecting the most difficult and remote areas of Swat to the digital world.

The total population of Swat Valley is 2.522 million, out of which 65,695 people will be provided high speed broadband services under this project. Providing facilities to the residents of 50 villages spread over an area of 1,501 sq km out of the total area of 5,337 km in Swat was a challenge, Junaid Khan said.

He said, there are about 100 or 500 people living in the mountains and difficult passages, so one under this project the people would get high speed internet to a wide range but difficult area which is a major achievement of the Universal Service Fund, an IT Ministry.

He said under the second project, a software technology park is being set up in Mingora, Swat with a public-private partnership. The 22,000-square-foot software technology park is being set up in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board and Vortex Software, an IT Ministry, Junaid Khan said.

He said, with the establishment of software technology park, thousands of skilled youth from Swat and Malakand Division, especially small and medium enterprises, will have the opportunity to work under one roof with all facilities and connectivity and IT products from all over the world.

More than 500 skilled workers in this software park will provide direct or indirect employment opportunities to about 2,000 people, Junaid Khan, who is also Managing Director Tourism Department, said while lauded the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan by taking a keen interest in connecting tourists' sites to the digital world.

It should be noted that work is in full swing to set up software technology parks across the country through public-private partnerships. And by the end of this year, the number of technology parks across the country will exceed 25.