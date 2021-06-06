UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of IT Launches Two Major Projects – A High Speed Broadband Service, Software Park: DC Swat Junaid Khan

Sumaira FH 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ministry of IT launches two major projects – a high speed broadband service, software park: DC Swat Junaid Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched two major projects for Swat including a universal service for people living in remote areas of Swat at a cost of over Rs. 78 million.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said, the first project is to provide high speed broadband services while under the Pakistan Software Export board a state-of-the-art software technology park will be set up at Mingora on 22,000 square feet. According to the Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, he said, Swat district is famous for its historical civilization and its beautiful valleys, rivers and mountains which make it a tourist's paradise, related to technology to connect this beautiful region to the digital world.

Equipped with all facilities, this dream is being realized today as Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is going to provide high speed broadband services at a cost of Rs. 78 million by connecting the most difficult and remote areas of Swat to the digital world.

The total population of Swat Valley is 2.522 million, out of which 65,695 people will be provided high speed broadband services under this project. Providing facilities to the residents of 50 villages spread over an area of 1,501 sq km out of the total area of 5,337 km in Swat was a challenge, Junaid Khan said.

He said, there are about 100 or 500 people living in the mountains and difficult passages, so one under this project the people would get high speed internet to a wide range but difficult area which is a major achievement of the Universal Service Fund, an IT Ministry.

He said under the second project, a software technology park is being set up in Mingora, Swat with a public-private partnership. The 22,000-square-foot software technology park is being set up in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board and Vortex Software, an IT Ministry, Junaid Khan said.

He said, with the establishment of software technology park, thousands of skilled youth from Swat and Malakand Division, especially small and medium enterprises, will have the opportunity to work under one roof with all facilities and connectivity and IT products from all over the world.

More than 500 skilled workers in this software park will provide direct or indirect employment opportunities to about 2,000 people, Junaid Khan, who is also Managing Director Tourism Department, said while lauded the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan by taking a keen interest in connecting tourists' sites to the digital world.

It should be noted that work is in full swing to set up software technology parks across the country through public-private partnerships. And by the end of this year, the number of technology parks across the country will exceed 25.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Internet World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Swat Malakand Mingora Junaid Khan Sunday All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Cricketers will drink Coconut water and use ..

6 minutes ago

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.