Minor girl loses life in road mishap, married woman commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A minor girl lost her life in a road mishap near Naukot while a married woman committed suicide in a village of Islamkot taluka on Friday.According to police, a speedy truck hit a motorcycle on Naukot-Mithi road near Naukot fort leaving 7 year old Indra daughter of Punhon Bheel died. Police impounded the truck and taken the driver into custody how ever FIR of the incident was not registered till filling of the news.

In a separate incident in a village of taluka Islamkot, a married woman Bachi wife of Bhugro Bheel reportedly jumped into a well to end her life. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal requirements while reason of the extreme act could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police has found corpses of an unidentified man, aged around 50, from Run Shakh near Kaloe town. The local people spotted the dead body floating in irrigation channel and informed the police.