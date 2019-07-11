UrduPoint.com
Minor Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Minor killed in road accident in Sialkot

A minor boy was killed while two other persons received severe injures in a road accident on Thursday when a speeding car hit a boy near Lopowali at Airport Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A minor boy was killed while two other persons received severe injures in a road accident on Thursday when a speeding car hit a boy near Lopowali at Airport Road.

According to police, 5-year-old Hamid was playing near the road when a speedy car hit him to death.

Car driver Zaheer and his co-rider Asghar also received severe injures when their vehicle hit shops after killing the boy.

The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.

