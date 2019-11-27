Minorities asked to come forward in educational, technological fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was encouraging and promoting minority communities to come forward in economic, technological and educational fronts and serve country, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was encouraging and promoting minority communities to come forward in economic, technological and educational fronts and serve country, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Kamran Bangash.

Talking to a minorities' delegation here at his office, he said that recently the government has started Guru Nanak school of Science and Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths to encourage minorities to serve the country in these sectors.

He said the government is committed to resolving the problems being confronted by minorities on priority basis and for the purpose all possible steps are being taken.

Kamran said that a comprehensive plan would be chalked out soon to resolve issue of graveyard and roads for minorities of PK-77.

The delegation led by MPA Wazir Zada informed the Special Assistant regarding the problems in PK-77 and also appreciated the government for various measures for welfare of minority communities.

He said all minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were living a peaceful and protected life and also enjoying equal rights.