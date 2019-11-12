UrduPoint.com
Minorities Fully Safe In Pakistan: Ch Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Minorities fully safe in Pakistan: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that the minorities were well-protected and fully safe in Pakistan as per the vision of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to the media men after inauguration of an art exhibition "Pargat" by Punjab University College of Art and Design students at the Alhamra Art Gallery here, he said opening of Kartarpur Corridor was recognition of minority rights by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The exhibition held in connection with the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at while the art works encompass life and teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

To a question, Sarwar said everyone was concerned about the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that the government did not want to take any risk on Nawaz Sharif's health. He said the government had provided Nawaz the best health-care facilities at Services Hospital and the government would cooperate in Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment.

To a query, he said no political party had taken any benefit from Maulana Fazlur Rehman's sit-in.

