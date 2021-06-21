UrduPoint.com
Minorities Get Huge Allocations In Punjab Budget

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Right Mahinder Pall Singh has said that Punjab government presented a historical budget of Rs 2.5 billion for the welfare of minorities.

While talking to APP, he said that the government increased the budget for 80 million people of minorities including Christians, Hindus, Sikh and others, residing at different areas of the province.

Elaborating the details, he stated that Rs 400 million would be spent on the repair and rehabilitation of temples, churches, gurdwaras and other places of worship.

Similarly, funds of Rs 100 million would be utilized on the up-gradation of graveyards of the minorities or places of last rituals, he added.

The government has also announced to declare model localities where in minorities have about 200 houses.

He said that Warispura Mohalla (Faisalabad) and Kanju Mohalla (Rahime Yar Khan) would be developed initially.

He said that it is for the first time that government would offer Rs 2 lakh to each family for mass-marriage of the poor girls of the minorities. Initially, 250 families will be beneficiary of the scheme, adding that Punjab government has earmarked Rs 50 million for this purpose.

For image projection at global level, Singh informed that they would make a complete documentary on welfare schemes specifically related to minorities. All the steps taken for minorities rights would be highlight through this documentary to the world, he added.

