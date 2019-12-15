Minorities play pivotal role in Pakistan development: PTDC MD

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director, Syed Intikhab Alam Sunday said minorities in Pakistan had played pivotal role in development of the country by offering their huge services in diverse fields.

"Never underestimate your contribution here; you are equally part of the Pakistan, he said, addressing to the participants of 'Special Christmas Event' arranged by Royal tv in collaboration with the PTDC.

Acknowledging the Christians' contribution in the country's development, he cited the example of a Christian fighter Pilot, Cecil Chaudhry, who received military award, Sitara-e-Jurat (Star of Courage) during 1965 war.

Intikhab said the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had recognized the role of minorities in Pakistan since the country came into the existence and stressed the need for the protection of their rights.

He said the minorities were being given equal representation in Pakistan from the very first day as the provisions were added in the first objective resolution that ensured protection of their rights in the country.

The inclusion of white stripe in Pakistani flag also manifested that the religious minorities and Pakistan were part and parcel of each others, he added.

Intikhab said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor also showed that the country fully believed in inter-faith harmony and religious co-existence.

He said the PTDC felt honored to have supported this event which would add to the cherished objectives of promoting a peaceful and tolerant society.

In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to promote inter-faith harmony, he said the PTDC would continue to support the endeavors of all communities to promote religious tourism in the country.

Protection and promotion of the sacred religious places in Pakistan was of paramount importance to attract religious tourists from the country and the world over, he added.