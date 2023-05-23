UrduPoint.com

Minorities Rally On May 25 To Pay Homage To LEAs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Minorities rally on May 25 to pay homage to LEAs

Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George Tuesday said minorities in Balochistan will hold a rally on May 25 to pay homage to the martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George Tuesday said minorities in Balochistan will hold a rally on May 25 to pay homage to the martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He said minorities living in Balochistan condemned the May 9 riots that attacked military installations, the burning of Quaid-e-Azam House and other historical places, and the desecration of martyrs' memorials.

He expressed the views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here along with Ishwar Dash, Raj Kumar, Pastor Wilson Fazal, Pastor Jamshed, Pastor Yaqoob, Jasunderdas, Ratan Bhagwana, Dr. Joseph Semel and others.

Khalil George said that Pakistan's arch-enemy India could not harm us for 75 years by investing billions and trillions of rupees was done by PTI leaders and armed groups.

He said no exception should be taken with the elements involved in attacks on military and government properties and they should be arrested and made a lesson so that no one could think of attacks on military installations in the future.

He said today the entire country was expressing solidarity for the sanctity of Pakistan and country forcesThe enemy has always tried to create misunderstandings between the Pakistan Army and the people, but the enemy has always failed, he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Riots Army Martyrs Shaheed Minority George Jamshed May Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed honours winners of 17th Sheikh Za ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours winners of 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

9 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: 2,528 miscreants held: Caretaker Info ..

May 9 riots: 2,528 miscreants held: Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Fer ..

2 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharj ..

ACRES 2023 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 Relations Between Russia, Republika Srpska Develop ..

Relations Between Russia, Republika Srpska Developing Well - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Over 122,000 People Held in Solitary Confinement i ..

Over 122,000 People Held in Solitary Confinement in US Mark 'Humanitarian Crisis ..

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA Union takes-out rally in Support of Pakista ..

WAPDA Union takes-out rally in Support of Pakistan Army

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.