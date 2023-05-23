Minorities rally on May 25 to pay homage to LEAs

Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George Tuesday said minorities in Balochistan will hold a rally on May 25 to pay homage to the martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George Tuesday said minorities in Balochistan will hold a rally on May 25 to pay homage to the martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He said minorities living in Balochistan condemned the May 9 riots that attacked military installations, the burning of Quaid-e-Azam House and other historical places, and the desecration of martyrs' memorials.

He expressed the views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here along with Ishwar Dash, Raj Kumar, Pastor Wilson Fazal, Pastor Jamshed, Pastor Yaqoob, Jasunderdas, Ratan Bhagwana, Dr. Joseph Semel and others.

Khalil George said that Pakistan's arch-enemy India could not harm us for 75 years by investing billions and trillions of rupees was done by PTI leaders and armed groups.

He said no exception should be taken with the elements involved in attacks on military and government properties and they should be arrested and made a lesson so that no one could think of attacks on military installations in the future.

He said today the entire country was expressing solidarity for the sanctity of Pakistan and country forcesThe enemy has always tried to create misunderstandings between the Pakistan Army and the people, but the enemy has always failed, he noted.