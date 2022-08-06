UrduPoint.com

Minorities Support Kashmiris' Struggle For Self-determination: Essrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM

Minorities support Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination: Essrani

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Essrani said that the minority communities in the country fully support the just right of self-determination of Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Essrani said that the minority communities in the country fully support the just right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

Esrani in a special message on Youm-e-Istehsal maintained that Kashmiris should decide their life according to their will as it is their fundamental right and Indian brutalities can not obstruct Kashmiris from achieving their goal.

Observing the 74-year untiring, dauntless and dedicated struggle of Kashmiris, the Modi government and the Indian establishment should now understand that their oppressive fascist policy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can not succeed.

Independence is the destiny of the people of Kashmir and that day is not far away, he said and stressed on international community to raise voice on the atrocities on Kashmiris.

The minister said that the Modi government should immediately restore Article 370 and 35A in IIOJ&K as that move of the Modi government was a sheer violation of the UN resolution and international laws.

