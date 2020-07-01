UrduPoint.com
Minority Community Enjoying Full Religious Freedom In Pakistan: Dr Gill

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Minority community enjoying full religious freedom in Pakistan: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Coordination, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that minority community was enjoying full religious freedom in Pakistan.

The people belonging to minority groups were celebrating their rituals with full fervor in this country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on budget approval, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had approved the budget without facing any difficulty because, we have the required number of members in the assembly before passage of the budget.

About Shahbaz Sharif, the Special Assistant to PM said the former Chief Minister Punjab and Opposition member could face arrest due to corruption charges. To a question about sugar crisis, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that credit went to the PTI government's leadership who presented the report on sugar before public. In reply to a question about PIA pilots issue, he said the organization should look into the matter and streamline the system.

