Minster reviews beautification work of park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the beautification work of the park at Union Council (UC) 60, Nehru Park in NA 125 here on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Asghar Gujjar, Ali Rasheed and others.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General apprised the minister about the work on beautification of the Park in UC 60.

The minister said the beautification work in all 33 parks of the NA-125 would be completed within the next six months, adding that for a clean environment in NA 125, all parks were being beautified.

Similarly, a new sewerage system was being laid down very fast for the people of NA-125, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that as a worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she was struggling for the best possible services to the people of the constituency.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was spending public money on the welfare of the public. The minister mentioned that efforts were being made to improve the quality of healthcare services in Punjab.

She appreciated PHA DG for supporting the beautification initiative in the parks of NA-125.