Minus Corrupt Mafia On Cards: Haleem Adil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:43 AM

Minus corrupt mafia on cards: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that there would be no minus-one or minus PTI, but a minus-420 or minus corruption mafia is on the cards.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited Dadu on Thursday to offer condolence on the demise of the father of PTI leader Sardar Rajab Ali Shahani. Later, he visited Sehwan to offer condolence with Gul Muhammad Shah alias Raja Sain on the demise of his father Sain Hajjan Shah, said a communique here.

On the occasion, PTI leaders Sumair Mir Sheikh, Dr Masroor Siyal, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Syed Murtaza Shah, Aijaz Khan Sawati, Ali Mir Jat and others were present.

Talking to media persons, Haleem Adil said that a minus 240 or minus corruption mafia is on the cards. He said no minister or advisor is involved in sugar commission scandal. He said as per report a fraud of Rs29billion was reported in the sugar scandal and misappropriations of Rs20bn were made in the era of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said Sindh government gave subsidies of Rs4.1million. He said present federal government believes in zero corruption.

Haleem Adil said the NAB Ordinance was brought in the era of General Parvez Musharraf and later during five years of PPP government and five years of PML-N government it was not amended. He asked why now these parties are calling to the end the NAB.

He said the PPP has been looting and plundering for last 12 years, while other parties have also looted this country. He said the present government is paying loans of last governmetns. He said laons of Rs5000billions are paid in two years and more loans of Rs2700 billion would be paid during this budget.

He said budget of the federal government starts with minus Rs700billion, saying previous governments were responsible for this deficit.

He criticised the rise in rates of fresh milk and said it is the matter under contol of Sindh government. He said our institutions got recovered journalist Mattiuallah Jan. He said present government has made public all inquiry reports of JITs and action is being taken against those involved in these issues. He said after Ali Zaidi went to court the inquiry reports of JITs on Nasir Morai and Uzair Baloch were made public but the Sindh government has yet to take action in this regard.

Haleem Adil said the minorities are fully independent in Pakistan. He said that land for Hindu temple was granted in the period of Nawaz government. He said we are proud of Ajrak, but Bilawal Zardari disrespected it, by throwing a mask made with Ajrak design. He said Bilawal has always played Sindh card and Sindh government has deprived the masses of this province from all basic facilities of life. He said Asif Zardari inked accord with the KE in 2009 and its CEO has already been given Sitara e Imtiaz by Zardari for tormenting people of Karachi.

He said the NAB has not yet called him on complaints of Sindh government; however, he would go to the NAB whenever summoned. He said his hands are clean and he is being witch hunted to get his voice silenced. He asked that the shrine of Lal Qalandar should be opened under SOPs. He said Sindh government economically harmed the public with lockdowns, adding lockdown was no solution to this issue.

