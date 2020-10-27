Mirpur police nab 5-member fraudulent women gang

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 27 (APP):In a whirl-wind swift action the city police succeeded in arrested a five-member fraudulent women gang involved in snatching the gold ornaments and other valuables from some local residents in local residential sector A/5 within 48 hours after the episodes, police said.

On the special directives of Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem, a city police team led by SHO Imtiaz Shoukat stormed the fraudulent women ban arrested five of its members allegedly involved in depriving some locals of the valuables including gold ornaments.

When contacted the SHO Imtiaz Shoukat told APP here on Tuesday that all of the arrested accused belonged to adjoining village Nakoder of Dina sub division of Jhleum district.

Elaborating the city police inspector and investigating officer Shoukat continued that the accused ladies of different ages deprived some residents of the local A/5 housing sector of the valuables including gold ornaments posing them the disciples of the famous spiritual shrine (Rats of Dolay Shah) by hypnotizing the inmates of their lip service.

'The arrested accused ladies included Mst.Shahida BB wife of Imtiaz Baloch, Aqsa BB wife of Assad Baloch, Naheed Akhtar wife of Ejaz Baloch and Aneeta d/o Assad Baloch, all residents of the adjoining village Nakoder of Dina sub division of adjoining Jhelum district", the city Inspector said adding case has been registered against the arrested accused and the police is after the accused involved in other anti-social activities in the city.

Further investigations are in progress, he said.

Meanwhile when contacted SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here on Tuesday that an extensive drive has already been launched across the district to net the unscrupulous and anti-social elements involved in different natures of the offences. To a question, the district police chief said police has already focused and overcome the street crimes like above, reportedly committed by the accused in the garb of gypsies, beggars – as above case and by the housemaids.

The district police chief advised the citizens to always be fully alert and vigilant while hiring any house servant or housemaids by acquiring their documents of origin including the copies of the CNIC and other relevant documents besides getting them registered with the nearest police station of the area of their (locals) residence.