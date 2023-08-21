Mirwaiz sends legal notice to Indian authorities over illegal detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In response to the false claim made by occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was free and can go anywhere, Mirwaiz has served a legal notice to the authorities demanding his release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been restricted to his home for the last four years at his Nigeen residence on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He has sent the legal notice to IIIOJK chief secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta through his counsel Nazir Ahmad Ronga.

Ronga has said that his client is the leading religious and Islamic figure of Jammu and Kashmir and is a scholar and preacher known for his integrity and humanity, who preaches the message of peace and love, strengthening of brotherhood and communal harmony.

His endeavours to promote good over bad, and eradicate evil and malice are well acknowledged.

"My client has been detained illegally without serving any order of detention upon him.

He is not allowed to move outside his residence, as a large contingent of police personnel have been deployed therein to curb his movement. He has not been even informed as to why he has been detained nor has any ground of detention been provided to him," Ronga said in the notice.

"My client has been experiencing all this for the last four years incessantly on account of his illegal detention by the state authority. All this has been done in view of events and episodes post abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A which is violative of Articles 21 and 25-28 and that requires to be prevented under law. No attempt should be tolerated to fiddle with the sanctity of law which protects everyone equally as all are equal among equals, but my client is being given a different treatment, he is being discriminated in all respects. And he is being deprived of what has been guaranteed to him by the law governing the subject," it said.

Manoj Sinha claimed in two interviews that Mirwaiz was free to go anywhere.