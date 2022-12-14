UrduPoint.com

Mirza Muhammad Afridi Hosts Dinner For Visiting Libyan Delegation

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday hosted a dinner for the 12-member Libyan delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 )

During the dinner, a detailed discussion was held on issues of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation, exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senate Deputy Chairman said Pakistan valued its relations with Libya. Vast investment opportunities were available in Pakistan, he added.

He said the exchange of high-level delegations would help promoting the relations between the two countries.

Cooperation between the two countries could be further strengthened at the economic, trade, educational and defense levels, he added.

Afridi said Pakistan and Libya had attractive tourist spots and both the counties could progress by promoting tourism.

Senator Muhammad Sabir Shah, Afnanullah Khan,Hilal ur Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarin and Abdul Qadir were also present.

