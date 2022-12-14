Mirza Muhammad Afridi hosts dinner for visiting Libyan delegation

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday hosted a dinner for the 12-member Libyan delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Wednesday hosted a dinner for the 12-member Libyan delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fawzi Al Nuwari.

During the dinner, a detailed discussion was held on issues of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation, exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senate Deputy Chairman said Pakistan valued its relations with Libya. Vast investment opportunities were available in Pakistan, he added.

He said the exchange of high-level delegations would help promoting the relations between the two countries.

Cooperation between the two countries could be further strengthened at the economic, trade, educational and defense levels, he added.

Afridi said Pakistan and Libya had attractive tourist spots and both the counties could progress by promoting tourism.

Senator Muhammad Sabir Shah, Afnanullah Khan,Hilal ur Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarin and Abdul Qadir were also present.