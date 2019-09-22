(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader, Yasin Malik, has called upon the people of Pakistan – within the country and across the globe – to launch an aggressive peaceful movement to aware the world community of the atrocities being committed against helpless Kashmiris inside Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir by the fascist Modi government.

Addressing a large rally here, she deplored the silence and hypocrisy of world leaders, especially United Nations Security Council, in condemning the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and the unproportionate use of force and brutalities being committed against the mass resistance.

She said that since August 5, after India has abolished the special semiautonomous status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, enforcing curfew and lockdown in every nook and corner of the Valley, the populace is faced with a severe humanitarian crisis.

More people have died due to lack of food and medicines than in street clashes between unarmed protestors and Indian security forces.

However, not even international organizations like ICRC were being allowed by the fascist Indian regime to help the Kashmiris suffering extreme hardship and pain.