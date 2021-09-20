Missing youth found hanging from tree

A body of youth, who went missing from last few days,was found hanging from a tree within the limits of Sillanwali police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A body of youth, who went missing from last few days,was found hanging from a tree within the limits of Sillanwali police.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted a youth's body hanging from a tree near chak 64 SB graveyard and informed concerned police.

The team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Sillanwali hospital for autopsy.

The victim was identified as Faryad (24) s/o Rana Gulzar resident of Chak 64-SB.

Police was investigating the matter.