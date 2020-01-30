UrduPoint.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation, MUFG Bank Provide Financial Assistance To IBA Students

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:39 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation and MUFJ Bank awarded 8 scholars to Institute of Business Administration-Karachi at a scholarship awards ceremony held at IBA Main Campus.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation was represented by Chairman Ryosuke Tamakoshi and Managing Director Kunihiro Watanabe, while the MUFG Bank was represented by Managing Director and Country Head Hitoshi Kanahori, and Managing Director Haseeb Saied.

The representatives from IBA-Karachi included Acting Executive Director Dr Sayeed Ghani, Director Finance Moied Sultan and Director Alumni, Corporate Relations and Communications Malahat Awan, said IBA release issued here on Wednesday.

Five students from the undergraduate programs and three students from the graduate programs received their scholarship certificates increasing the tally to 48 scholars since the inception of the scholarship program in 2014.

The IBA-Karachi is one of the two institutions to have partnered with the MUFJ Foundation for supporting higher education.

Dr Ghani informed the audience that every year, out of 4,000 enrolled students, 1500 apply for financial assistance and the IBA is able to provide scholarship to around 900 students with the help of generous donors.

Tamakoshi lauded IBA efforts in easing the financial burden of the students and reaffirmed the commitment of MUFJ Foundation and MUFG Bank towards supporting this noble cause.

Later, the Mitsubishi delegation interacted with the students and discussed their career aspirations.

Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation is a Japan based organization that provides financial assistance to students in Japan and overseas.

