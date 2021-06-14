MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad calls on Governor Sindh

Member National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Shakoor Shad called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House here on Monday

The political situation and Lyari issues were came under discussion in detail during the meeting, said a news release issued here.

The Governor Sindh said all the problems of Lyari would be solved on priority and all available resources would be utilized for development of the area.

He further said the government was aware of the plight of Lyari resisents and all positive steps would be taken to redress their grievances.

MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad expressed gratitude to the Governor of Sindh for paying attention to the problems of the area.