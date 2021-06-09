MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic train collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic train collision that occurred in Deharki, in the Ghotki district of Sindh.

In her condolence message, she expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.