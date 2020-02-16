UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA For Removing Shortcomings In PMDC Without Delay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:10 PM

MNA for removing shortcomings in PMDC without delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly, Dr Ramesh Kumar on Sunday underlined the need for removing shortcomings in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

The stakeholders should come forward to have talks with the government for resolution of the problems of PM&DC, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The government wanted to bring reforms in health sector and for this, all necessary steps had been taken to achieve the progress in the medical field, he added. Expressing views over the matters of PM&DC, Dr Javed Ikram Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences said PMDC had been running the affairs with qualified and professional persons, he stated.

Suggesting the solution, he said there was a need to establish an adhoc council, so that professionally skilled and expert personalities relating to medical field could find out a permanent solution of PMDC.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Progress Sunday Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Government

Recent Stories

MOHAP announces new case of Coronavirus in UAE

26 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from Nation ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives number of citizens in Dh ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.