MNA lauds state news agency for providing credible information during war

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Commerce and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti Wednesday lauded the patriotic and key role of Pakistan official news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), during Indian incursions last week.

Talking to APP here, he said all Pakistan media released only authentic and sourced news while Indian media spread fake and unauthentic news to the world. That was why, the Indian graph in spreading fake and baseless news remained on top and Indian media lost its credibility. He said that APP, being the state news agency, showed 100 per cent credibility by presenting the real face of Pakistan to the world through positive reporting. He highlighted the vital role of media in today’s society, and said that it plays a crucial part in keeping the public well informed, shaping perspectives, potentially guiding both public opinion and policy decisions.

The MNA stressed the critical role of responsible journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and public awareness, particularly in today’s fast-paced information environment. He noted that the media acts as a vital bridge between state operations and the public, though its influence can both aid and complicate operational goals.

Turning to regional issues, the MNA expressed concern over the ongoing neglect of the Kashmir conflict and related UN resolutions.

"We seek peace, not nuclear war," he stated, highlighting that India's longstanding approach — dating back to Nehru’s 1948 appeal to the United Nations — continues to bypass dialogue, now turning to the US for support. He acknowledged America’s historical involvement in the region.

He lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their steadfast defence and praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for effectively representing Pakistan’s stance on international platforms. "Those defending our borders are our true heroes," he said, adding that India was visibly shaken by Pakistan’s firm military response.

The MNA congratulated the Pakistan Air Force for its performance, claiming that several Indian jets were downed despite limited resources. He criticised India’s media for distorting facts and accused Indian leaders of using rhetoric to mask their failures. “We saw unparalleled national unity in Pakistan during this time,” he remarked.

He condemned attacks on civilians, calling them violations of international law, and mentioned that 77 drones were shot down the day after the conflict escalated. “India’s media was acting like it was broadcasting a Bollywood film,” he said, concluding that the Indian press should feel ashamed for spreading misinformation.