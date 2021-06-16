UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNA Maleeka's Left Eye Cornea Affects In Opposition's Attack: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

MNA Maleeka's left eye cornea affects in opposition's attack: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Maleeka Bukhari's left eye cornea had affected in the opposition's attack during the National Assembly's proceeding the other day.

The minister, in a tweet, said as per the doctor's report Maleekka Bukhari was attacked by the opposition due to which her left eye cornea had injured.

He said what people they [opposition] were, including their entire leadership, who promoted such attacks and norms. "Even they do not care about the dignity and sanctity of women," he regretted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Doctor Women Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2021

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

1 hour ago

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in India

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic story of s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.