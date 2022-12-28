UrduPoint.com

MNA Remanded To ACE Custody In Land Grabbing Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

A local court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on two-day physical remand in an alleged land grabbing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on two-day physical remand in an alleged land grabbing case.

Earlier, the ACE officials presented the PML-N MNA before a judicial magistrate and requested to grant physical remand for investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea, saying that it was a politically motivated case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the PML-N MNA to the ACE Punjab on physical remand and directed for producing him on Dec 30.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency.

The ACE has accused the lawmaker of illegally occupying government land through forgery in collusion with the patwari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Court NA-161

Recent Stories

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

16 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago
 South Korea's Strategy in Indo-Pacific Not Directe ..

South Korea's Strategy in Indo-Pacific Not Directed Against China - Gov't

12 seconds ago
 2022 UK's hottest year on record: provisional Met ..

2022 UK's hottest year on record: provisional Met Office figures

13 seconds ago
 Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on ..

Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on Fourth Anniversary of Detenti ..

18 seconds ago
 Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to ..

Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to MPA Ammar Yasir

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.