MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on two-day physical remand in an alleged land grabbing case.

Earlier, the ACE officials presented the PML-N MNA before a judicial magistrate and requested to grant physical remand for investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea, saying that it was a politically motivated case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the PML-N MNA to the ACE Punjab on physical remand and directed for producing him on Dec 30.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency.

The ACE has accused the lawmaker of illegally occupying government land through forgery in collusion with the patwari.