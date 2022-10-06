MNSUA students makes study tour to Habiba Siyal landfill site

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agricultural (MNSUA) made a study tour to landfill site Habiba Siyal here on Thursday.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration gave briefing to the students and were informed about how the municipal waste is disposed off in a technical way at landfill site and the compost produced here could be used as fertilizer for agricultural purpose.

In addition, energy in the form of biogas from the landfill sit could also be produced.

It was informed that disposal of waste through landfill site does not cause pollution and didn't have adverse effects on the environment.

The students were also informed that the existing landfill site covering 13 acres land was no longer usable and a letter has been written to the government to establish a park or grow Miwaki forest at the place.

The students showed keen interest in waste to energy process and also asked questions about conversion of waste into fertilizer and its utilization.