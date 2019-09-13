UrduPoint.com
Mobile App Being Introduce To File Tax Return For Govt Employee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi Friday said that a mobile phone application was being introduced in the country for government employees to file tax return and ease this process.

Talking to private news channel, he said this mobile application would be available in two versions including urdu and English languages.

This mobile application would be extended throughout the country in phases, he added.

Shabbar Zaidi said that the number of tax return filers had increased to 2.5 million people, first time in the history of country.

To a question, he said tax collection had been increased during first two month of this fiscal year.

The government would achieve tax collection target set for 2019-20.

The present government took bold decisions to put the country on right track towards stability.

