Mobile Milk testing labs project launched in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday launched a mobile testing laboratory project to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to people in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday launched a mobile testing laboratory project to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to people in merged districts.

Additional Chief Secretary,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan inaugurated the project during his visit to the Directorate of Livestock.

Under the project ,21 Mobile Milk Testing Laboratories would be functional to ensure quality milk in merged districts.

Secretary Agriculture and Livestock ,Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Livestock , Dr.

Alamzeb Khan, Director Headquarters merged Districts Dr. Sajjad Wazir and other government officials were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Chief Secretary was also briefed on the performance of the directorate in the Livestock Directorate and ongoing projects including steps to ensure hygienic milk.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan also met the officers conducting the livestock survey and discussed with them the statistics related to livestock so that future planning could be improved.