UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Milk Testing Labs Project Launched In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Mobile Milk testing labs project launched in merged districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday launched a mobile testing laboratory project to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to people in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday launched a mobile testing laboratory project to ensure supply of best quality hygienic milk to people in merged districts.

Additional Chief Secretary,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan inaugurated the project during his visit to the Directorate of Livestock.

Under the project ,21 Mobile Milk Testing Laboratories would be functional to ensure quality milk in merged districts.

Secretary Agriculture and Livestock ,Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Livestock , Dr.

Alamzeb Khan, Director Headquarters merged Districts Dr. Sajjad Wazir and other government officials were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Chief Secretary was also briefed on the performance of the directorate in the Livestock Directorate and ongoing projects including steps to ensure hygienic milk.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan also met the officers conducting the livestock survey and discussed with them the statistics related to livestock so that future planning could be improved.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Agriculture Visit Shakeel Government Best

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

36 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

36 minutes ago

12 more COVID-19 patients died in ATH during last ..

2 minutes ago

President FPCCI apprises D-8 CCI Business Forum ab ..

3 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: Diaceutics

3 minutes ago

CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.