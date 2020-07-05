UrduPoint.com
Mock Exercise Held At District Jail Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Mock exercise held at district jail Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The law enforcers Sunday conducted a mock exercise at district prison Muzaffargarh with an objective to handle any emergency-like situation.

The mock exercise was participated by officials from various departments including district police, civil defence, special branch,  Rescue-1122 and others.

On hoax call of terrorist attack at district jail, the police led by SHO city police station Malik Khurrum Khar have responded quickly and overcome on terrorists after fighting during the mock exercise.

According to police spokesperson Waseem Khan, the purpose of mock exercise was to handle any untoward incident, safety arrangements and to judge the capabilities of law enforcement institutions in which all departments demonstrated with better capabilities.

APP /kmr-sak

More Stories From Pakistan

