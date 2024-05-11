Mock Exercise Held At River Chenab To Deal With Possible Flood
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise near the embankment of river Chenab to deal with possible flood like situation.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali inspected the mock exercises along with the river Chenab.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the flood relief camp set up on the banks of river Chenab and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Rescue 1122 to deal with possible flood.
Speaking on this occasion, Mian Usman Ali said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation.
Rescue 1122 was the best organization in Pakistan because of its work.
Rescue 1122 personnel showed excellent performance in mock exercise.
He said that the purpose of the exercise was to practice evacuation of people stranded in flood, shifting them to safer place and to check the tools used during flood.
APP/kmr-sak
1335 hrs
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
38 power pilferers caught3 minutes ago
-
Three petrol agencies sealed3 minutes ago
-
PM's coordinator extends best wishes to Punjab's new Governor13 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 1313 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter13 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries23 minutes ago
-
PIA's first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi1 hour ago
-
One killed another hurt as roof caves in1 hour ago
-
PFA destroys truckload of expired food items, Rs 50k fine imposed1 hour ago
-
24 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water2 hours ago