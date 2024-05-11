Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise near the embankment of river Chenab to deal with possible flood like situation.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali inspected the mock exercises along with the river Chenab.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the flood relief camp set up on the banks of river Chenab and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by Rescue 1122 to deal with possible flood.

Speaking on this occasion, Mian Usman Ali said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation.

Rescue 1122 was the best organization in Pakistan because of its work.

Rescue 1122 personnel showed excellent performance in mock exercise.

He said that the purpose of the exercise was to practice evacuation of people stranded in flood, shifting them to safer place and to check the tools used during flood.

APP/kmr-sak

1335 hrs